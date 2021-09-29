New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the results of class 12 improvement, compartment, and private exams 2021. Students who have appeared for the papers can check the results from the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the exam from August 25, 2021, to September 15, 2021. It is expected that the CBSE will declare the results for class 10 improvement, compartment, and private exams soon.

If you have also appeared for the CBSE improvement exam and want to check your result, then here is a step-by-step process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CBSE results -- cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link of Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination Class 12 Result 2021" -- click on it

Step 3: Now enter the necessary information like -- roll number, registration number, or other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: You will now get your CBSE 12 improvement result on the screen. Download and take the print for future use

Meanwhile, the board has taken all the measures to ensure that students have enough time to apply to the colleges they want to. A total of 35 Lakh students appeared for the exam this year, however, due to the spike in Covid-19 cases the education body had to cancel the exam of 10th and 12th. After which the results were declared on the basis of internal evaluation policy.

It is believed that 30 per cent of the total registered candidates had appeared for the special examination this year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen