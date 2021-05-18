CBSE Class 12th Board Exams: Amidst this uncertainty, the question of whether class 12th Boards will be cancelled or not has become a serious concern. Here are all the updates about the latest news:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the central government are being flooded with requests from parents and students from across the country to cancel the class 12 Board exams due to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

While the class 10th Board exams were cancelled in April, the CBSE has not yet issued any dates for conducting the class 12 Board examination. Due to this uncertainty, both parents and students have taken to social media to request the government to make a final call regarding the upcoming class 12 exams which is due in June.

Amidst this uncertainty, the question of whether class 12th Boards will be cancelled or not has become a serious concern. Here are all the updates about the latest news regarding CBSE class 12 Board exams you should know:

Parents Association writes to PM:

India Wide Parents Association has written an open letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi seeking the cancellation of offline exams for class 12 students. In the letter, the parents asked the PM to intervene in the matter and form a uniform assessment formula that can be followed across education boards in all states. The letter also raised concern over the physical and emotional health of students and academic losses due to the prolonged decision on whether the 12th Board exams will be cancelled or not.

Students demand cancellation of class 12 Boards:

Apart from parents students have also demanded the cancellation of class 12th offline exams. Many students have started a petition on change.org seeking an alternative mode of assessment. It stated that “offline exams" or “online classes" were not justified in the present situation of Coronavirus. The petition has collected nearly 6 lakh signatures.

Cancel 12 Board exams hashtag trends on Twitter:

Meanwhile, the hashtag '#cancel12thboardexams2021' is again trending on Twitter. Thousands of students have taken to the social media platform to demand cancellation of the class 12 Board exams this year as the COVID-19 situation has not improved and conducted offline exams would put the lives of students and teachers at risk.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan