Class 12th Board Exams 2021: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the government why it is deviating from its earlier decision held in 2020 to promote students to the next class without conducting exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is likely to announce the government’s final decision on conducting the class 12 Board exams today. As of now, the government has proposed three alternatives: Option A- to hold exams for only major subjects, Option B- to hold exams based on short answer-type questions, and Option C to assess students based on internal assessment of the last three years.

The suggested timeline for holding the exams proposed by CBSE is between July 15 to August 26. CISCE has asked schools to submit the past performance of students by June 7 including scores from the last three years and pre-boards. This could hint at CISCE taking a non-exam route for assessing students in the future. However, an official statement has not been made yet.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the government why it is deviating from its earlier decision held in 2020 to promote students to the next class without conducting exams. The SC has given time to the government to make a decision which will be announced in the next hearing scheduled on June 3.

Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country and a possible third wave of the virus, concerned parents and students are demanding cancellation of the class 12 Board exams. Parents have claimed that the emotional and physical health of students are at stake due to the prolonged decision on Boards and the ongoing pandemic in the country.

The Centre has issued an official statement on the vaccination of children amidst health concerns of class 12 students. It has said that COVID-19 vaccination for children is under process as trials in India may begin soon.

A plea-seeking directive on the cancellation of Board exams has also been made by advocate Mamta Sharma in the Supreme Court. CBSE had earlier, cancelled the class 10 Board exams in April considering the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision taken by the Centre on Board exams will have to be implemented by CBSE and CISE. However, the government will be answerable to the Supreme Court for its decision.

