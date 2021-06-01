CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: This comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the matter which is scheduled to be held on June 3. The Centre is expected to file its reply in the apex court on the CBSE class 12 Board exams 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a crucial meeting to discuss the class 12 Board examination 2021 today. In the meeting, the PM was briefed about all the possible options that are being considered for the Board exams.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding Class 12 Board Examinations, this evening. He will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders," ANI reported prior to the meeting.

This comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the matter which is scheduled to be held on June 3. The Centre is expected to file its reply in the apex court on the CBSE class 12 Board exams 2021.

Earlier Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who is admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS due to post COVID related complications had said that an informed and collaborative decision will be taken on conducting the class 12 Board exams by June 1.

The ministry also sought detailed suggestions from states and UTs on proposals for holding Board exams for class 12 students which were discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue.

Following the meeting three alternatives were proposed by the Centre for the Board examination: Option A- suggested holding exams for major subjects, Option B- suggested holding exams with short answer type questions format, and Option C suggested assessing students based on their performance in past 3 years including pre-boards.

According to the Ministry, many states were in favour of holding the Board exams. However, some states like Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand stood against the idea. Meanwhile, a plea is being heard in the Supreme court seeking a directive on the cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Boards represented by advocate Mamta Sharma. The CBSE on April 12 cancelled class 10 Board exams and postponed class 12 Boards in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan