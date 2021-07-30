The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Result 2021 would be released today, July 30. CBSE has released the official notification and informed students and parents with the help of a meme. According to the notification, the class 12 results will be declared at 2 pm on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Result 2021 would be released today, July 30. CBSE has released the official notification and informed students and parents with the help of a meme. According to the notification, the class 12 results will be declared at 2 pm on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Students of class 10th can also expect their final scores by August 1 as per reports.

This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education released the roll numbers of all the class 10, 12 students who had registered for the exam this year. The Supreme Court had asked both the CBSE and other state boards to declare board exam results by the end of this month.

It's important to note that CBSE did not conduct any press conference last year. No press conference is expected this year as well.

At what time will the results be declared?

According to the notification, the class 12 results will be declared at 2 pm today.

Websites where CBSE Class 12th Results can be checked?

Students can check the results on CBSE's official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or on other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.

How to check CBSE Class 12th Results?

Step 1: Visit CBSE result portal cbseresults.nic.in or the board's official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 12' result link

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials like registration number or roll number

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

If you don't have your roll number you can also check the CBSE Class 12 results via IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System).

Simply dial the below mention numbers and tell your roll number and date of birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India).

You can check the CBSE Class 12 results via SMS by typing <CBSE12>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Send it to 7738299899.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha