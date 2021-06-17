CBSE 12th Result Criteria LIVE: The 30:30:40 includes marks of class 10th (30 pc), class 11th (30 pc) and class 12 pre boards (40 pc), according to which the marks of class 12th board exam results will be decided.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

The top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself so that grievances of students can be taken care of. Venugopal assured the bench that a committee will be constituted for redressal of students' concern if any. It said that some outer timeline for the declaration of results and proposed class 12 examination should also be specified.

Here are the Highlights:

11:40 am: AG also said that students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations, as the COVID situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

11:35 am: AG KK Venugopal says that the declaration of results will be done by July 31, 2021.

11:32 am: CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage).

11:15 am: CBSE submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class XII exams. For class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term & practicals will be taken into account.

10:45 am: If the Supreme Court does not like the criteria formed by the special committee today then the SC will give more time. This criterion is being prepared within a time of 10 days and about similar time could be granted further to the CBSE.

10:30 am: This criterion will only be applicable for theory exams for which the exams were to be held. The theory section constitutes only of 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be for projects or practicals. For schools that could not hold practical exams, CBSE has asked them to hold practical exams in online mode.

10:15 am: Most of the members of the panel were in the favour of assessing students based on past three-year criteria as it is expected to give a holistic change of students' performance. This will include marks obtained by a student in class 12 pre-board, class 10, and class 11.

10:00 am: CBSE will present to Supreme Court the finalised criterion decided by the panel constituted by them. The criterion will only be implemented if the SC approves of it. The case will begin hearing at 11 am.

