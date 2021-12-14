New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a Class 12 Accountancy paper on Monday, December 13, however, students raised concerns over some error containing questions. Amid all the confusion, CBSE's controller Sanyam Bharadwaj has released an audio message assuring students that they will get up to 6 as a grace mark.

As per a report in NDTV, the controller was heard saying, "Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students."

He further added, "In CBSE sample papers, you are asked to attempt 45 out of 55 questions, while in the exam paper it is 40 out of 48 questions, it seems shocking to the students. Along with that, the instructions were not proper in the paper."

As per the controller, the answer to question number 10 in the answer key is 100 per cent wrong, while question number 47 is controversial.

As per a report in Times Now, a student of DPS school told the leading daily, "There were no instructions. Also, I was expecting to do 45 questions for 40 marks but today’s paper I had to do 40 questions for 40 marks, reducing my scope of error. We wasted 10 minutes!”

Another student said, "In Part 1 Section A and C was moderately difficult and concise. Section B was easy. In part 2 Section B was confusing and had moderately difficult questions."

Meanwhile, CBSE has also dropped a controversial passage from the Class 10 English paper. The question paper was not in accordance with guidelines and students will get full marks for the passage.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv