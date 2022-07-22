CBSE 10th Topper List 2022: Check Passing Percentage And Toppers' List Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10th board result 2022. This year, the exams were conducted in two terms, which covered 50 per cent of the syllabus in each term. The result is available on the official website of the education board --cbseresults.nic.in.

In 2021, CBSE cancelled the exam because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in 2020, Shirija Chhabra and P. Harini topped the exam. Meanwhile, Ritish Agarwal bagged the second position and Aryan Bhatt secured the third position.

CBSE Class 10th result is out on the official website of CBSE--cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check and download the result

Follow these step-by-step guidelines to check and download the result.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 12th result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Students need to enter their required details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: CBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the CBSE Class 12th result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, CBSE 12th Result 2022 was also declared today. In CBSE Board Class 12th Exam, 1435366 appeared and 1330662 students passed. The overall passing percentage of the CBSE Exam 2022 is 92.71 per cent. Girls outshined boys in the CBSE board exam 2022 by 3.29 per cent.