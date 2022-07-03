CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: CBSE To Declare Class 10th Results On July 4? Here's What We Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce class 10th results tomorrow (4th July). Media reports suggest that the education board will announce class 10th results tomorrow (July 4) whereas Class 12 results will be declared on July 10. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are announced, students can check and download them from the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also download their class 10th 12th results from the new exam tab- Pariksha Sangam which was launched yesterday. The portal has three different sections -- Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna), and Head Office (Saraswati).

The education board has added the Pariksha Sangam as the third addition to its already existing tabs in cbse.gov.in -- Main Website, SARAS, Results, and Academic Website.

If you have also appeared for the exam, and want to check the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Score Card

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads 'CBSE 10th result 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their details as asked

Step 4: CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the Class 10 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

While talking about numbers, then over 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams. The education body conducted the exam from April 26 to June 15. All the students are now eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. Students can also check the results from digilocker.