CBSE 10th Result 2022: Class 10th Scorecards Released At cbse.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Central Board Of Secondary Education has released the class 10th results. With this, the wait of lakhs of students is finally over. Students who appeared for the class 10th exam can check and download the results from the official website of the education board-- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, it was expected that the class 10th results will be declared today at 2 PM. However, the education boar announced the results a little early. The education board also announced that class 12th results today. Students should note that both Term 1 and 2 have been given 30:70 weightage for class 12th results, and a similar pattern is expected in CBSE class 10th results 2022.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Topper List 2022: Check Passing Percentage And Toppers' List Here

This year the education board conducted the class 10th exam in two phases. While the CBSE class term-1 one exams took place from November December 2021.

If you also appeared for the exam, then here's how you can check the results by following these simple steps.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: How To Check Class 10th Results

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CBSE Class 10th Results 2022'

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number

Step 4: The CBSE Class 10th results will display on your screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Since there will be a massive load on the official website, students can also check their results on other websites.

Different websites to check CBSE class 10th results :

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

The education board conducted the class 10th term 2 exams from April 26 to May 24, 2022, across the various exam centres in the country. The examination was conducted keeping all the necessary Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state and central government.