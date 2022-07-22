CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Here's How To Check Class 10th Scorecards On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Amid the wait by lakhs of students, the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the class 10th board results. Students who appeared for the CBSE class 10th exams can check and download their results from CBSE's official website -- cbseresults.nic.in

Earlier today, DigiLocker, where the CBSE uploads the mark sheets for board exams, tweeted, "CBSE Class X 2022 Result to be announced soon! All the best." If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results through DigiLocker, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: How to check results via DigiLocker

Step 1: First go to the official website or app of the DigiLocker

Step 2: Now, click on the link that reads, 'Central Board Of Secondary Education'

Step 3: Select 'CBSE Class 10th Results'

Step 4: Now, students need to login in order to download the CBSE class 10th results

Step 5: The CBSE Class 10th results will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Lakhs of students are waiting for class 10th results to be announced. Students should note that both Term 1 and 2 have been given 30:70 weightage for class 12th results, and a similar pattern is expected in CBSE class 10th results 2022.

Different websites to check CBSE class 10th results :

The official website of the CBSE board (results.cbse.nic.in) might crash or slow down. So, students can check the results through different websites.

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in.