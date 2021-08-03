LIVE CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: The CBSE released the class 10th board exam result 2021 today at 12 pm. The result was declared on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Results 2021 at around 12 pm on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in Besides these, results can also be checked on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App. Candidates will also be able to log in to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result mark sheets and certificates.

Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent of students passed the class 10 exams, the results which were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday. According to the CBSE data, 57,824 students have scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent. Trivandrum region has achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru (99.96 per cent) and Chennai (99.94 per cent)

Meanwhile, the result of 16,639 students is still under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students. A total of 17,636 candidates have been placed under the compartment. The number of Children with Special Needs scoring above 95 per cent is 53 while 224 students in the category have scored above 90 per cent. In CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 99.92 per cent of students have passed class 10.

Kendriya Vidyalaya and the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration have achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage as against 99.23 per cent and 93.67 per cent respectively last year. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have improved their pass percentage from 98.66 to 99.99 this year. The pass percentage of government and government-aided schools is 96.03 and 95.88 pc respectively. The pass percentage of private schools has increased by over six per cent since last year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from CBSE Class 10th Result 2021:

1:30 pm: Top districts

1. Trivandrum - 99.99%

2. Bengaluru - 99.96%

3. Chennai - 99.94%

4. Pune -99.92%

5. Ajmer - 99.88%

6. Panchkula - 99.77%

7. Patna - 99.66%

8. Bhubaneswar - 99.62%

9. Bhopal - 99.47%

10. Chandigarh - 99.46%

1:20 pm: The pass percentage of government-run schools is at 96.03 and govt-aided schools at 95.88 per cent. The Central Tibetan School Administration schools were at first place with 100 per cent pass percentage, while independent schools or private schools registered a pass percentage of 99.57 per cent

1:10 pm: Of the total 24,439 candidates who had registered to appear for the exam, a total of 24,420 have been declared pass in the Class 10 CBSE result. The foreign students have recorded a pass percentage of 99.92%

1:00 pm: Girls have been the better performers gender-wise. As many as 99.24 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam could clear the exam, while for boys the pass percentage is at 98.89%. For transgender students, however, have performed the best recording a 100% pass percentage.

12:55 pm: Of the total registered candidates -- 21,13,767, the results of 20,97,128 students have been released. A total of 16,639 students results are under process, dates of their result release will be announced later.

12:50 pm: Among regions, Trivandrum has again emerged as the top-performer. This year, it has observed a near perfect pass percentage of 99.99 per cent. Trivandrum emerged as the top performer in 2020 as well with 99.28 pass percentage. In 2019, it had witnessed an all-time high pass percentage of 99.85

12:45 pm: This year, the CBSE class 10 students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04% which is a good increase from 2020. Last year, the board had registered a 91.46 passing percentage

12:40 pm: Abbreviations to understand in the mark sheet

R.L. - Result Later

R.W. - Result Withheld

ABST - Absent

COMP – Compartment

UFM - Unfair means used

SJD - Subjudice

N.R. - Not Registered

12:36 pm: If students are unhappy with the marks awarded as per the alternate marking scheme, they can choose to appear for offline exams. The exams will be conducted from August 16.

12:30 pm: This year, over 21.5 lakh students of CBSE Class 10 registered to appear for the board exams. However, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

12:17 pm: In case students facing issues with cbse.nic.in, they can refer to cbseresults.nic.in as well. If none of the two websites works, students can go to digilocker.gov.in. Students can also check results at mobile apps including UMANG app, digilocker App, IVRS.

12:08 pm: What to check in mark sheet?

Spelling

Personal Details are correct

Calculation is correct

Pass/ Fail Status

Match Marks with Pre-Boards, Unit Tests

12:02 pm: CBSE releases Class 10th Board Exam Result 2021. Students can check their scorecard at cbseresults.nic.in

11:58 am: How to receive results through SMS

Step 1: Open the message body of your phone

Step 2: Type cbse10, space, your roll number

Step 3: Send the text message to 7738299899

Step 4: You will receive the result in an SMS, once declared





11:52 am: If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then they can for the examination after the Covid-19 situation normalizes. The CBSE will begin the applications for the same after announcing the board exam results in 2021

11:45 am: Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 10 examination needs to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall along with 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects to be promoted in the next class. In case there’s practical in any subject, students are required to secure the passing criteria of 33 per cent in theory and practical part separately.

11:38 am: How to download marksheet through Digilocker

Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required).

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

11:30 am: CBSE Class 10 Evaluation Criteria

Under the new scheme, for the 80 marks given on the basis of the theory exam, students will be given marks out of 10 marks for their performance in periodic or unit tests, then 30 marks are dedicated to half-yearly or mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

11:15 am: CBSE class 10 Results 2021: Where to get Roll Number

Step 1: Visit the official portal - cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: Click on class 10

Step 5: Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name

Step 6: Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number

11:00 am: Here's how to check CBSE class 10th Result 2021:

Visit the official results website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Click on the next page and then enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

After submitting details, check your CBSE Board results for class 10th

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for reference

10:30 am: Once declared, students need to ensure that their marks sheets are error-free to check the same, students need to check the following -



-- Name and spelling of students, school, subjects

-- Roll number should match with given details

-- Total of marks

-- Percentage calculation

10:00 am: CBSE will declare the class 10 results today. The officials have confirmed that the results will be available from noon or 12 onwards at cbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available at cbsereuslts.nic.in as well as digilocker.gov.in.

