The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results for the compartment exams 2020 for class 10th. Here's how you can check the result.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-a national level board of education, India announced the result for the compartment exams 2020 for the class 10th today on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their results at cbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam result 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2020 online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Students must have to visit the official website of CBSE i.e, cbse.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the result portal at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on 'Class 10th Result’.

Step-4: Students will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Enter your name and class.

Step-7: Enter the roll/enrolment number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Students can check their results and saved it for future use.

According to the notice issued by CBSE, the pass percentage at 56.55% as 82,903 students passed the exam, out of the total 1,46,604 students, who appeared for the examination. However, the compartment exam result for class 12 will be out soon on the official website of CBSE

This year, the compartment examination for class 10th was conducted by the CBSE board from 22 September to 28 September and for class 12th, it was conducted between 22 September to 29 September. Over 1.5 lakh students were put in the category of the compartment.

Posted By: Srishti Goel