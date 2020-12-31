CBSE Board Exams 2021: Earlier, Nishank had clarified that the CBSE will not conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams in January or February while adding that the exams will be held physically.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced the much-awaited date sheet for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th board exam. Addressing a webinar, Nishank said that the exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 while the results will be announced by the CBSE "most likely" on July 15.

During his virtual address, Nishank also informed that the CBSE has reduced the curriculum for class 10th and 12th by nearly 30 per cent. He further said that the practical exams will begin from March 4.

"Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Class 10th and Class 12th from March 1, 2021 to last date of conduct of theory examination of these classes. Date sheet of both Class 10th and 12th will be issued soon," the CBSE said in a statement after Nishank's address.

Following Nishank's virtual address, the CBSE in another statement also said that it will release the complete schedule for class 10th and 12th board exams at its official website -- cbse.nic.in -- soon.

Here's how you can the detailed date sheet for CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2) Search for the link that reads 'CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet for classes 10 and 12'. Click on it.

Step 3) After this, you will be redirected to another page where the CBSE would have uploaded the exam dates for the class 10th and 12th board exams.

Step 4) Now select class 10th and 12th as per your preference.

Step 5) The exam dates for class 10th and 12th board exams will appear on your screen. Download them and save a printout for future reference.

The Education Minister had on Wednesday said that he will release the date sheet for CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams on Thursday during a live session. Nishank had also clarified that the CBSE will not conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams in January or February while adding that the exams will be held physically by the board.

"COVID-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online. But our goal is to reach the last student. We are not considering conducting online exams. The exams will be conducted in the same manner as earlier," he had said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Schools across India were closed after the Centre announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Though schools were partially reopened in some states from October 15 after approval from Ministry of Home Affairs, many states have decided to keep them closed in wake of the pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma