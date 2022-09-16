CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2023: Registration Process For Private Candidates To Start from THIS Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the registration process date for private candidates. As per the schedule given by the education board, the registration process for private candidates for CBSE board exams will begin on September 17. Once the education body will release the application form, students will be able to register for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 20223 by visiting the official CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in

Students should note that the education board will conduct the CBSE board exam for class 10, 12 students in the months of February, March, and April next year. As per the information shared by the CBSE, the last date to submit the application form for the CBSE Board exam 2023, is September 30.

Further, candidates should know that in order to register they have may fee payment. Candidates who belong to the general category, have to pay Rs 1500 for 5 subjects. Meanwhile, the fees for adding another subject are set as Rs 300.

If you also want to register for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official webpage of the CBSE -- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link to 'individual examinee' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the private candidates

Step 4: Click on the examination form link and fill in the details

Step 5: Now, students need to upload the necessary documents and make fee payment

Step 6: Now, click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the exam and registration process.