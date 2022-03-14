New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will start from April 26, 2022. CBSE had already released the date sheet for the upcoming Board exams earlier this week.

This is the very first time that CBSE is conducting the Board Exams of Class 10 and 12 in two terms. The decision was taken due to the Covid-19 scare. CBSE had already conducted CBSE Term 1 exam in November- December 2021 with 90-minute papers and MCQ questions while the Term 2 paper will consist more of subjective type questions.

Check CBSE Term 2 syllabus for Class 10 here:

Please note: The PDF contains CBSE Class 9 syllabus first, followed by the CBSE Class 10 syllabus for that particular subject.

English Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams

Hindi Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams

Maths Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams

Science Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams

Social Science Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams

Sanskrit Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams

Computer Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams

Meanwhile, students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exams must know that CBSE had released the results on Saturday. However, CBSE this year has not uploaded the mark sheet of the class 10 results on its official website -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

“The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores, in theory, have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools,” the CBSE said in a notification.

Posted By: Ashita Singh