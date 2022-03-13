New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced the results for CBSE class 10 Term 1 exams. On Saturday, the education board informed students that the results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools. However, CBSE this year has not uploaded the mark sheet of the class 10 results on its official website -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The education board has issued the mark sheet of the CBSE class 10 term 1 board exams to the school. It should be noted that only theory marks have been given as internal assessment/practical scores are already available with the schools.

“The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores, in theory, have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools,” the CBSE said in a notification.

Since the results are not uploaded on the website, several anxious students took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed their concern.

Taking to Twitter, one student wrote, “What if someone got lower marks due to some OMR issues and is trying hard, sees his term 1 result and get depressed and get lots of pressure from family, relatives, and friends. NOT FAIR!!”

Likewise, many students took to Twitter to express their concerns:

The education board conducted the Term 1 board exam for major subjects from November 30 and December 11 last year.

