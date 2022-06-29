CBSE Board Exams 2022: Class 10 Results Expected To Be Released In July

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to end the wait for thousands of students across the country by declaring the board exam results for class 10 and 12 in July, as per media reports.

According to a report by The Times of India, the CBSE will declare the class 10 results around July 4 and class 12 results around July 10 as the evaluation report has been completed. However, the exact dates are yet to be confirmed by the board.

Officials, meanwhile, have confirmed that a combined result will be released for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results. The results, instead of being divided into term-wise performance, will have one final combined result for the students.

The final marksheet will not be divided into term wise performances and will include the marks of the theory and internal exams, as per a report by Jagran Josh.

Once the results are announced, students can check their results from the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Students can follow the below mentioned results to check their marks:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the 'results' tab link that opens on the homepage.

Step 3: The candidates will now be redirected to a new page. Select either 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials that include your roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 5: You can also download your results and can further take a printout for future references.

Meanwhile, more than 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10th and 12th term 2 exams which were held between April 26 and June 15, 2022. Nearly 21 lakh students appeared for Class 10th exams while almost 14 lakh students appeared for class 12 results. A minimum of 30 per cent marks is required to pass the exams.