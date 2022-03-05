New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the wait for Term- 1 Results for this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has told the Supreme Court that a detailed scorecard of the entire class cannot be provided to some class 10 pass-out students in an Odisha based school case.

The CBSE, in an affidavit filed in the apex court, said that a three-member enquiry committee had concluded in its August last year report that the school had prepared the result of class 10 students as per the tabulation policy.



A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar heard the matter after two weeks.

A group of students has alleged that an Odisha-based school denied detailed scorecard as it had to "conceal its malpractices" in awarding marks.

The plea, filed by 24 students who have passed out class 10 from the school in Odisha, has sought a direction to the CBSE to review and declare their result afresh based on the board's evaluation policy of May 1, 2021, after collecting the correct record from the school.

The petition, filed through advocate Ravi Prakash, has urged the top court to direct an inquiry against the school "for illegally demanding money and putting undue pressure to take admission in class 11 in the same school to get good scores in class 12".

In an affidavit, filed by the controller of examinations, the CBSE has said that the petitioners are not entitled to claim the attendance sheet of the entire class 10 for each examination and each subject.

It further said that the petitioners had written a letter to the CBSE in August last year claiming that the school had reduced their marks in class 10 and poor-performing students were awarded very good marks.

The affidavit said when the issue was published as a news item in a local newspaper in August 2021, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) had taken suo motu cognizance and directed the board to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The plea said CBSE's class 10 board examinations were cancelled in April last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in May 2021, the assessment policy was notified by the board. It has said an exemplary cost may be imposed on the school for causing mental trauma and harassment to the petitioner students. It alleged that marks of students, who were denied to take admission in class 11 in the same school, were illegally deducted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha