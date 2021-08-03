CBSE 10Tth Result 2021: Now, as per the new evaluation criteria, schools will give 80 marks to students on the basis of the various internal assessments taken during the academic session.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10 results at 12 noon. The results were declared for over 21 lakh students on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Apart from these, the result can also be checked at Digilocker, Umang App and students can also get their results through SMS.

Earlier in June, the CBSE had released the new evaluation criteria for the assessment of the Class 10th Board Exams 2021. The evaluation criteria were announced as the class 10th board exams 2021 were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In general, CBSE allots 80 marks for written exams and 20 marks for internal assessment. Now, as per the new evaluation criteria, schools will give 80 marks to students on the basis of the various internal assessments taken during the academic session.

Breakup of marks:

10 marks for Unit Tests

30 marks for half yearly exams

40 marks for pre-boards

If the school has undertaken more than one exam for each paper, the weightage will be given to each test, as decided by the schools. Further, schools will decide the distribution numbers if a student has appeared only in some exams or has taken both online and offline exams.

As per the data released by the CBSE for 2021 Class 10 Exam Results, a total of 99.04 per cent of the total students have cleared the class 10 exams. This is a significant rise in the pass percentage as compared to last year when 91.46 per cent of students cleared the class 10 exams.

In the CBSE Class 10 Results, girls have outshined boys. As many as 99.24 per cent of girls who registered for the exam have passed while the pass percentage of boys is at 98.89 per cent. All the transgender students who registered for the exam have passed it. Meanwhile, the result for over 16,000 students is still under process and will be released later.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan