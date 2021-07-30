Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has confirmed that the class 10th board results 2021 will be declared by next week. He also confirmed that the board has created a scheme for fast delivery of results in the future.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday (July 30) announced that after the CBSE class 12 results 2021 which has been declared today at 2 pm on the official website cbse.gov.in., the board will now be working on declaring the CBSE class 10th results by next week. CBSE has created a scheme in which more than one exam will be conducted based on which results will be delivered on time in the future.

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week" Bhardwaj said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we'll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in the future," he further added.

The Evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 is based on internal assessment of 20 marks and External assessment of 80 marks done by the schools. This means that the class 10 results will be accessed based on the marks scored by the students in different tests/exams conducted by the schools during the year.

Earlier, today CBSE declared the class 12th results on its official website. However, CBSE has not released any merit list this year as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Students can check their scorecard at the three direct links given on the CBSE website. The three links were activated keeping the high traffic on the website in mind. These include cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.

Further, 99.37 per cent of students have passed in CBSE Class 12 Boards. The total number of candidates who registered for the exam was 1,30,45,61 and out of them 1,29,63,18 have cleared the exam. Plus 70,004 students have scored 95 per cent and above in the class 12th boards this year.

