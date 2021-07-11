Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their class 10 board exam results. The class 10 board exams were supposed to be conducted by the CBSE in April but were cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 board exam result by July 20 this year. This was confirmed by CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

However, the CBSE has said that the result will be declared as per an assessment criteria based on candidates' performance in internal exams. As per the criteria, candidates' internal assessment will carry 20 marks and the rest of the 80 marks will be evaluated by the schools.

The evaluation of marks is based on how the candidates have performed in different tests and exams which were conducted by the schools during the year. Along with that, student's earlier performance will be also evaluated.

The compilation results will be done on the basis of different categories the student has appeared; which are tests and exams include a periodic test/ unit test, half-yearly/ mid-term exams and pre-board exams. The maximum marks which will be allotted in these three categories are 10, 30 and 40 respectively.

The CBSE has said that candidates, who will not be satisfied with the results, will be allowed to appear in the optional exam that will be conducted when the pandemic situation normalises.

How can the candidates check their CBSE class 10 board exam results?

The candidates can check their results through the UMANG app, SMS and email services. The results can also be checked via the Interactive Voice Response System and DigiLocker app.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen