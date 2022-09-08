CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Expected To Be Declared Soon At cbseresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Compartment Results are expected to be released soon. According to the available updates the CBSE will release the Class 10 compartment exam result by today, i.e., September 8, 2022.

Once released, students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. and check their results. However, it must be noted by the students that the board has officially not announced any date and time for the CBSE 10th Result. The information is being shared with the students keeping in view the past trends. A report of Times Now however revealed that the sources have shared that the Class 10 compartment results would also be released soon now.

Meanwhile, the board has already declared Class 12 compartment examination results on September 7, 2022, at 12 PM.

In order to check the Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Results 2022, students who appeared for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps:

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartmental Result 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: To check the results, students need to visit the official website of the CBSE-- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, search for the results link and then tap on the link.

Step 3: Now you are required to enter your login details like your name and roll number.

Step 4: You will now see your Class 10, 12 compartment exam results 2022 appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and do not forget to take a printout for future reference.

CBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 Compartment Examinations 2022 from August 24 to August 29. The exam was held for those students who failed in a subject or had necessary reasons to re-appear for the exam. As the results for the class 12 compartment were declared at 12 PM, it is speculated that the results for Class 10 will also be announced at the same time on September 8.

The students who pass the re-examination will be given revised all pass certificated by the board. The revised mark sheet and passing certificate will also be made available on the Digilocker once the results are declared.

Students who fail the exam can again appear by applying as private candidates in the next year’s regular board examinations. According to the official notification of CBSE, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 would be held from the month of March – April next year.

Meanwhile, the students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for any latest updates.