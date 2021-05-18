CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Results 2021: This decision has been taken due to the Covid situation in the country. CBSE has given an extension to schools to submit marks of students till June 30.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for schools to submit the internal assessment marks of class 10 students. The new deadline for marks to be submitted now is June 30. Subsequently, the class 10 results which were scheduled to be released in the third week of June have been postponed. It is expected that the results will be out by July first week.

This decision has been taken due to the Covid situation in the country. CBSE has said that the safety and health of teachers is its highest priority right now. They have given an extension to schools to submit marks of students till June 30. If the resulting committee wants to make their own schedule, they can do it following the scheme provided by the Board.

Earlier in April CBSE had cancelled the Board exams of class 10 students pertaining to the Covid crisis. The results of the students will be released based on special criteria set by CBSE. All affiliated schools have to upload the mark sheet of students on the E-Pareeksha portal within the given time. The Delhi government has asked CBSE to relax the deadline.

How will the results of class 10th Board Exams 2021 be calculated?

CBSE has asked to form a special result committee in schools. Each committee will have a principal and seven teachers. They will assess students for 20 marks internals which could be practical or project-based depending on the subject.

For the remaining 80 marks theory exams will be held in which marks will be given based on the tests and exams taken by the students throughout the year. This means that students will be assessed based on periodic, half early, and pre-board exams. The maximum weightage of 40 marks will be given to pre boards while 30 marks will be given to mid-term and 10 marks to periodic tests.

Students will also be given grace marks if they are unable to pass. If they still are not able to clear the exam, such students will be put under the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category. Further, students who want to reappear for better marks in exams will be given a second chance.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan