This year, more than 21.5 lakh students had registered for the class 10 CBSE board exams. However, the exams were cancelled in April following the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely to announce the class 10 board exam results by July 20. The results will be declared as per the internal assessment of the candidates by the candidates.

Here's how students can check their class 10 CBSE board exam results:

Check results through the UMANG app: The students can check their results on the UMANG app which is available on iOS and android. Students can also visit the official website umang.gov.in.

Check results through SMS and email: Another way of checking your results without any hassle is through a text message. The CBSE board has given an option for students to check their results by sending a SMS. Students have to send type CBSE10 (roll no) (school no) (centre no) and send it to 7738299899.

Result via Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or telephone call: Through this, students have to dial the IVRS line at 24300699 (This particular number is for Delhi) and 24300699 (This number is for other parts of the country) then the result will be provided through the IVRS.

Check result through DigiLocker app: All the official documents of class 10th students will be uploaded by CBSE including mark sheets, migration certificates, and pass certificates on Parinam Manjusha which is integrated with DigiLocker. Students will receive the DigiLocker login credentials through an SMS on the registered mobile number.

Check result through CBSE website -

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results section on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on Class 10 result 2021

Step 4: Once clicked, a new page will appear on your screen

Step5: Enter the necessary details along with your enrollment number and click submit

Step 6: Your Class 10 result will appear on the screen

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen