New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the much-awaited class 10 board exam results on Thursday, said media reports. Once the result is declared, the students would be able to check their class 10 scorecard at the official website of the CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE was forced to cancel the class 10 board exams this year in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It later had announced that the result would be declared after July 22 as per the evaluation criteria decided by the experts and board officials.

Here's how the candidates can check their CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now search for the link on the homepage that reads "CBSE Class 10 result 2021"

Step 3: The candidates now need to enter their roll number, date of birth and other essential details asked on the website

Step 4: Click on submit. The CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021 will appear on the display of the screen

Step 5: The candidates must not forget to download their CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021 for future reference

Other methods to check CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021:

The candidates can also check their result by sending an SMS -- <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> -- to 7738299899. If the candidate is from Delhi, then they can call at 24300699 to check their result. For candidates from other parts of India, they would need to make a call at 011-24300699.

The candidates can also download their result from the DigiLocker app. Following are the steps that will help the candidates to do so:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker app or website at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE link and select class 10 passing certificate or marksheet

Step 3: Use your CBSE registered mobile number to login. You can also use your Aadhaar Card number

Step 4: The candidates can download the CBSE class 10 marksheet from here. They should save a printout for future reference

