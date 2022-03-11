New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Examination on Friday announced the date sheet for classes 10, 12. In a detailed notice, the education board informed that this time the exam will be conducted in one shift, and the paper will begin from 10:30 AM. While the exam for class 10 will commence from April 26 and end on May 24th, class 12 students will appear for their first paper on 26 April, and the exams will conclude on 15th June 2022. Students can visit CBSE's website for more information.

"Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held from April 26, 2022. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. Further details are available on the official website: CBSE," news agency ANI reported.

The education further informed that the exams for class 10 will end on May 24 whereas the class 12 exams will get over on June 15. In order to give relief to students, CBSE has given gaps between two examinations in almost all the subjects for both classes 10 and 12.

“Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations,” the education board said.

The board has designed the date sheet in a way that the exam dates should not clash with any other competitive examinations including JEE Main, informed CBSE.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35000 subjects combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations of a student fall on the same date," CBSE in an official notice said.

The board will conduct the class 10, 12 exams in 26 other countries than that of India, so it is tough for the board to conduct the exam in two shifts. Keeping that in mind, CBSE decided to start time of the board exam has been set at 10:30 am.

“Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,” the CBSE statement added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen