New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Its been over a month since the Central Board of Secondary Education concluded the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 exams last year. CBSE usually declares the result after a month of board exams. So seeing the past trends, students can expect the CBSE Term 1 Result by the first week of February. Earlier, it was reported that the board might declare the result by January 15, but due to the COVID restrictions in several states, the results got delayed.

CBSE will release the scorecard on the official website of CBSE--cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Last year, CBSE had released the Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12. So this year too, students can expect the same pattern of declaring class 12th Term 1 result before class 10 Term 1 result.

How to download Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet?

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

Once the result is declared, CBSE will release the complete Class 10 and 12 Term 2 date sheet on the official website. The date sheet will have both practical and theory examinations details.

Reports were rife that CBSE might not conduct Term 2 Board Examinations, but officials have asserted that the board will conduct the exams as the government has already rolled out vaccination for 15-18 age groups.

CBSE Term 2: Sample Papers

The board has released several sample papers of each subject to give the students an idea about the pattern of the exam and evaluation process.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv