New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Its been a month since the Central Board of Secondary Education concluded class 10 and 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, and students are eager to know when will board declare CBSE Term 1 Results. Earlier, rumours were rife that CBSE is likely to announce the marks on January 15 but due to the COVID restrictions in several states the date was pushed to the latter half of the month. Now, new speculation is doing rounds that the board is likely to release CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 scorecard today, January 28. However, officials are yet to react to the same.

Earlier, the CBSE Controller of Examinations had said that CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 will be declared by the end of January 2022. CBSE will release the result on their official website--cbse.nic.in, and once it's declared, the board will soon release CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 date sheets.

Not just this, Class 10 and Class 12 students would be able to check their CBSE Term 1 Result on the DigiLocker portal or application of the Government of India. For this, students have to log in by entering their mobile number and Aadhaar number. Also, students can access their results via SMS, details regarding it will be released on the declaration of Term 1 results.

Term 1 mark sheets will not declare students’ Pass or Fail. The final result will be published after the term 2 board exams.

How to register on DigiLocker for CBSE Term 1 Results?

Step 1: Go to Digi Locker's official website--digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to Sign Up/Register.

Step 3: Enter the required information asked and create a DigiLocker account.

Step 4: Once the result is declared, enter the login credential and view the result.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv