New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will soon declare the results for class 10 and 12 term 1 board exams. The class 10 term 1 board exams were already over, whereas the class 12 major exam has already been completed, and the last exam for minor papers took place today (December 30). The education body can either declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on the same day or on different days. The main website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in

As witnessed in the previous years, on the day of the result, the official website takes a lot of time to load, and as a result, students have to wait for hours in order to check their results. In such a situation, students can try different ways through which they can check their results.

CBSE Term 1 result 2021-22 through DigiLocker

Like previous years, the education body will upload the result link on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in. Apart from the result, CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates are also issued through the app.

CBSE results through UMANG App

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results can also be uploaded on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app. The app was developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

CBSE Result on the official website

The education body will also upload the result on its official website -- Cbseresults.nic.in. Once the results are declared officially, the links will be activated on the website.

CBSE results through IVRS, SMS

Students can also check their results through IVRS and SMS. In order to use the facility, students are required to use phone numbers registered with the board to get results.

