New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education was expected to release CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Result today, January 24. However, now the board’s controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, have denied the reports and said CBSE Term 1 result will not release today or tomorrow. Students can visit the official website of CBSE--cbse.nic.in for the latest updates.

As per a report in Careers360, Bhardwaj denied the reports and said that CBSE would soon release the results. Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would release the scorecard by January 15, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the results were delayed.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here’s what officials said

Speaking to Careers360, the controller of examinations denied the possibility of releasing the Term 1 result today or tomorrow. Lately, responding to a question by media persons, a senior official said, "Will let you know once confirmed.”

After the second wave of COVID cancelled the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021, CBSE officials decided to divide the syllabus into two halves-- Term 1 and Term 2. CBSE Term 1 Board Exam was conducted last year in November and December. However, now tensions are looming on Term 2 exams after the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. Term 2 Board Exam is likely to be held in March-April 2022 but seeing the pandemic situation, parents and students have been requesting the board to cancel or postpone the exams.

Earlier, the board had said that at the end of Term 1 that the results will not be published as Pass, Fail or Essential Repeat. Meanwhile, the CBSE class 10, 12 Term 2 date sheet will be released soon after the declaration of Term 1 results at the official website-- cbse.nic.in. The board is now and then, releasing the sample papers, syllabus and question banks for Term 2 board exams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv