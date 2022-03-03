New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: While students are eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 1 results 2022, speculations are doing rounds that the Board can release the scorecard anytime soon. There are also rumours that CBSE will release a combined result this time. However, official sources as quoted by Times Now, have dismissed such reports which claim that CBSE will release a combined result for both class 10th and 12th this year.

The CBSE official said that they have not received any information about discussions on combined results. The official also said that the reports of combined results are baseless. Another source, as quoted by Times Now confirmed that there was no communication from CBSE about combined results.

These stipulations are doing rounds because CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 has not been announced yet while the dates for the Term 2 paper have been released by the Board. This has led students to speculate that CBSE might release Term 1 and Term 2 results together after the latter is completed.

Once the results are released, the CBSE class 10 and 12 mark sheet will be available to download on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. It must be noted that CBSE has not confirmed any date for the release of Term 1 exam results but has only mentioned that they will be released soon. As for the CBSE Term 2 Exams, it will begin from 26th April 2022, however, the complete date sheet is awaited.

Here's how you can check the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 1 results, 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'results' -- click on that

Step 3:Now, click on class 10 or class 12 results. (once released)

Step 4: This will now direct you to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Posted By: Sugandha Jha