CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 'Pariksha Sangam' Portal Launched For All Board Exam Related Activities

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare Class 10th and 12th results soon. Ahead of announcing the result, CBSE has launched a new digital initiative called ‘Pariksha Sangam’, which will streamline all board exam and result-related activities. The portal will combine the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board.

The portal will be available on the official website – cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. It has three sections namely Schools (Ganga), Regional offices (Yamuna) and Head office (Saraswati).

The information regarding exam reference material, pre-exam and exam activities, school DigiLocker and post-exam activities, and communication and an integrated payment system will be available in the schools’ section. The information regarding the RO dashboard for command, control and data management and more will be available in the regional offices’ section.

Moreover, students will be able to register their requests for re-evaluation, photocopy of answer sheets and other results-related queries after the result gets announced.

CBSE will announce the board's result soon and is likely to announce the class 10th result first. According to several media reports, CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10th 2022 result on July 4, 2022. The education board is also expected to have a combined mark sheet for term 1 and term 2 results. 50 per cent of the syllabus was covered in each term as this decision was taken to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE has not revealed anything regarding the final score calculation, but CBSE did not fail anyone in the term 1 exam. Because of online classes and the pandemic, many students and teachers have demanded that the final result should be based on term 1 or term 2's best performances. To keep updated about the result notification, students should visit the official website of CBSE @cbse.gov.in and @cbseresults.nic.in.