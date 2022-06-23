CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely By July 1st Week As Evaluation Process To End Soon | Details

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce class 10, 12 results in the coming month (July). As per the media report, class 10 results by July 15, whereas the class 12 results will be declared by July 31. Meanwhile, the evaluation process for the CBSE class 10 Term 2 is nearing an end. As soon as the evaluation process will get completed, the education body will announce the results. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Once the results will be out students can check and download the results from the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Students should note that these dates are tentatives and the education body is yet to announce the official date and time regarding the result declaration. Over 36 lakh students are waiting for their results. CBSE conducted the class 10, 12 exams from April 26.

The education body will release the class 10, 12 results on the official website including -- cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in

Students also have the benefit to download their results from Digilocker -- digilocker.gov.in

How to check CBSE class 10, 12 results on Digi locker

Step 1: First, students need to download the digilocker app

Step 2: Now, candidates need to click on the tab that reads 'class 10, 12 results'

Step 3: Now, enter the required information and download your result

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check the scorecard via the website

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'Class 10, 12 result link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number

Step 4: The Class 10, 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.