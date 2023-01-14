CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Data Of Last 21 Years Available On Digilocker For Verification | Details

CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has made the result data of Class 10, and 12 examinees of 21 years i.e., from 2001 to 2022 available on NAD’s Digilocker platform. In an important notice on verification of educational documents of CBSE Board Exams 2023, it said that Class 10 and Class 12 result data of all examinees of the last 21 years between 2001 can now be accessed and downloaded by students and verified by employers and higher education institutes.

CBSE in its notice said, "the online repository of online digital academic documents developed by the board and launched in 2016, has now been integrated with NAD’s Digilocker platform. All these documents are digitally signed and have PKI based QR code for authentication."

“Also, for bulk verification, the CBSE is giving API to higher education institutions and government employers if required,” it added.

CBSE said that Educational institutes and employers can verify these academic documents with the help of a specially designed mobile app.

Meanwhile, each year approx 35 lakh students appear in the CBSE board exams. The central education board has 16 regional offices and the record is maintained by them.

“Many organisations are sending requests to CBSE headquarters, Delhi for verification, and thus, work of verification is delayed,” the CBSE release added.

The process to check the educational documents is available on the official notice and the Board has urged all the organisations to not send the requests to CBSE. These organisations can register online and get their verification done.