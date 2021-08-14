New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared the much-awaited board exam results for students of classes 10 and 12 on July 30 and August 3 respectively. The exams this year were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the results were declared based on candidates' performance in previous years.



However, the CBSE has said that students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear in the optional exam. The CBSE has said that the last date to apply online for the CBSE Offline Optional Exam is August 15. It said that students can apply for them by visiting its official website cbse.gov.in.



It is important to mention that if a student, who has applied for the optional CBSE Board Exam 2021, fails to appear in one or more subjects, then his or her result will be prepared based on the marks scored in the previous exams.



The optional exams will begin from August 25 and continue till September 15. Talking about numbers, approximately 35 lakh students had registered for the CBSE board exams. It is expected that at least 30 per cent of the total registered students will appear for CBSE 10th 12th Offline Optional Exam 2021.

CBSE Board Optional Exams 2021: Time Table for 10th Exam



August 25 – Information Technology

August 27 – English Language and Literature

August 31 – Social Science

September 2 – Hindi Course-1, Hindi Course – B

September 3 – Home Science

September 4 – Science Theory

September 7 – Computer Applications

September 8 – Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic



CBSE Board Optional Exams 2021: 12th Exam Time Table





August 25: English Core

August 26: Business Studies

August 27: Political Science



August 28: Physical Education



August 31: Accountancy

September 1: Economics

September 2: Sociology

September 3: Chemistry

September 4: Psychology

September 6: Biology

September 7: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

September 8: Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New)

September 9: Physics



September 11: Geography

September 13: Mathematics

September 14: History

September 15: Home Science





Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen