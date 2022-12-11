CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet Not Released Yet, Board Warns Of Fake Schedule On Internet

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE on Sunday issued a warning against fake date sheets for the upcoming board exams 2023. The Central Board said that purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake.

It said that CBSE The examination for Class 10, and 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023, onward and timetables is yet to be announced. The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon. Students can visit the CBSE website for detailed information.

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheets 2023:

"The multiple versions of datasheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information," a senior board official said.

The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datasheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

"The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners,” the official explained.

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools spread across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical.

It notifies that students who are absent from the practicals will not be provided with another chance. All the students will be given complete information about the practical dates and processes by their schools. Along with this, CBSE also issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.