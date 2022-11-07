CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 To Be Released By November 20, Exam Likely On February 20; Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 is likely to be released on November 20. The CBSE board exam 2023 is expected to begin on February 20, 2023, for both classes and go on till mid-April for class 12 and class 10 exams are expected to end of March next year. Candidates can check their datesheet at -- cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE practical examination, project, and internal assessment exams will be held from January 1 next year. CBSE Sample paper 2023 was also released for classes 10 and 12 to help students understand and practice the paper pattern. Over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh students are from class 10 and 16 lakh from class 12 are registered for the CBSE exam.

The CBSE statement said, "In the light of lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023".

From the academic 2022-23 onwards, the CBSE board has decided to return to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year. In the 2021-22 academic session, the board had divided the format into two terms: The term 1 board exams were held from November to December last year, while the term 2 exams were conducted in April.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on 'Academic Website'

Step 3: Candidates have to click on the link 'CBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Download'

Step 4: In a new window, the PDF page of the Date sheet will appear on the screen

Note: Click download and take a printout for future use