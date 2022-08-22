CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams To Begin From August 23; Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from tomorrow (August 23). While the compartment exam for class 10 will come to an end on August 29, the Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day tomorrow (August 23). Students should know that the CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams will be based on the syllabus of term 2 exams.

Further, the education body is conducting the exam for those students who were placed in repeat in theory as well as practical (RB) category in any subject. Meanwhile, CBSE, in a statement said that those students who could not clear their practical exam will only have to appear in the compartment practical exam only, and there is no need to appear in the theory exam. As the previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for.

On the other hand, students who were unable to clear the Theory and Practical Both (RB) will be required to appear in both the practical and theory exams. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Compartment exam admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Now, students need to click on “Pariksha Sangam Portal” -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to click on “Schools” and then on ‘Pre-Exam Activities’ -- Click on that

Step 4: Students will now find the link that reads ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’ -- click on that

Step 5: Now, students need to enter their credentials and log in

Step 6: The CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card will be displayed in front of your screen

NOTE: Download and keep a printout for future use.

Students should note that the compartment exam will take place from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will also get 15 minutes to read the question paper.