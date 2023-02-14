CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 To Begin Tomorrow; Check Guidelines And Important Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, and 12 board exams 2023 will commence tomorrow (February 15). Students must carry their hard copy of their admit card in the exam venue as no candidates will be allowed entry without the hall ticket. Here are a few things students should remember.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Exam Guidelines

- Candidates have to report before the allotted time at the examination venue. The official reporting time will be 9:30 am. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 10 am. Therefore, candidates should reach the exam center at the allotted time.

- Class 10 and 12 candidates must go to their respective exam centers dressed in school uniform, with their CBSE admit card and valid school ID card.

- CBSE Board Exam will start at 10:30 am and ends at 12:30 or 1:30 pm (depending on the subject). Additional time is given to students with special needs. The exact time of the examination is mentioned in the CBSE date sheet as well as the admit cards issued to the students

- Candidates are required to carry the pens and colors as per the requirement of the subject only the answer sheet and the question paper are provided at the exam center.

- Carrying mobile phones, electronic devices, or any such barred items to the exam center will be strictly not allowed.

- Candidates must follow all the important instructions that have been mentioned in the CBSE exam admit card 2023.

- Students should avoid any unfair means during the board examination.

- Diabetic candidates and students with other special medical needs are allowed to carry their medicine and a small snack for the examination.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Important Dates

CBSE admit card 2023 for regular students– February 7

CBSE admit card for private candidates– February 7

Class 10 exam dates 2023– February 15 to March 21

Class 12 exam dates 2023– February 15 to April 5

CBSE 10 result date 2023– May 2023

CBSE 12th result date 2023– May 2023

CBSE compartment 2023 admit card for regular & private students– July 2023

CBSE compartment exam dates– July 2023