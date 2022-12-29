CBSE Datesheet 2023 For Class 10, 12 Exams Released At cbse.gov.in; Full Schedule

THE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the 2022 Exam datesheet on the official website of the board--cbse.gov.in, or cbse.nic.in

The timings, dates, and instructions for CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 are mentioned in the datesheet.

According to the official time table, the exam for class 10 will begin on February 15 and will conclude on March, 2023. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams will commence on the same day, February 15 but will end on April 5, 2023.

The CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will begin at 10:20 AM and will end at 1:30 PM. It will be a three-hour paper.