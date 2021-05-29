CBSE, CISCE Board Exams 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has assured the students that a final decision will be taken by June 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: While there is a lot of uncertainty around the cancellation of the CBSE, CISCE class 12 board exams, the possibility of cancellation of the exam cannot be ruled out completely as yet since a plea is pending with the Supreme Court. Although, the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari adjourned the matter till May 31, it asked the students to remain optimistic as soon there could be a relieving solution to the problem.

"What if the Centre decides in your favour? It’s noteworthy that the government has yet to announce any final decision on the class 12 board exams and till now, the exams only stand postponed," the court told the petitioner, as reported by News18.

Meanwhile, in a meeting headed by Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, two proposals were discussed on conducting the class 12 exams. One proposal offered to hold exams of limited subjects while the other proposal offered to hold exams for all the subjects but for a shorter duration of 90 minutes. The meeting remained inconclusive as most states wanted cancellation of the Boards and results based on internal assessment.

The decision on cancellation of the board exams for class 12 students is unlikely before the court’s verdict. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also assured the students that a final decision will be taken by June 1.

"Hon’ble Apex Court can Suo motu (on its own motion) implead All State Boards or can direct to amend memo of parties to pass uniform directions. Will request for the same to Hon’ble Bench on Next date of hearing," advocate Mamata Sharma, who has filed a plea in the court said.

Given the circumstances and court’s response towards the plea, the possibility of cancellation of class 12 Board exams cannot be ruled out completely. A favourable decision towards the students could be taken by the court.

