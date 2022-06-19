New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce class 10th, 12th term 2 results soon. As per Dainik Jagran's report, the education board is likely to announce class 10 results by July 15, whereas the class 12 results will be declared by July 31. Students should note that these are tentative dates and an official announcement from CBS's end is still awaited. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out students can download them from official website -- cbse.gov.in

Over 35 lakh students appeared for the exam that was conducted on April 26. As per media reports, the evaluation process will for class 10 soon be completed after which the education body will declare the results. The class 10, 12 results will be released on the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in

Apart from the official website, students can also download their results from the Digi locker -- digilocker.gov.in

How to check CBSE class 10, 12 results on Digi locker

Step 1: On the day of results, go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, students need to click on scorecard download link to check results

Step 3: Now, enter the required information and download your result.

If you appeared for an exam and want to check and download your results (once out) then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check the scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the education board, students will find the link 'Class 10, 12 result link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their registration number/ roll number

Step 4: The Class 10, 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students are further advised to keep their details including roll number and others handy as in order to check the results they will require the information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen