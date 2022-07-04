CBSE Board Results 2022 Evaluation Criteria: Here’s How Marks Will Be Calculated For Class 10th, 12th Scorecard

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release class 10th and 12th results soon. The results will be declared on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Many students are teachers have demanded that the final results should be based on the best performance of students either in term 1 or term 2 as the students have attended their classes online.

The 2022 board exams were conducted in two terms, term 1 and term 2. While term 1 included objective questions, term 2 had subjective questions. Since the format was introduced for the first time, students are confused regarding the calculation of the final marks.

Evaluation Criteria For Class 10 and 12 Exams:

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams were held in two different terms. Both the terms covered 50 per cent of the syllabus. The decision was taken to overcome challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, CBSE has not told anything in reference to the evaluation of the final score but the board had earlier said that each term will have an equal weightage. The board did not fail any student in term 1 exams.

The final results will be declared calculating an average of term 1 and term 2 and internal assessment.

Once released students can check their results following the steps:

Step 1: Open the official website-- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: The homepage will appear with a link that reads, 'CBSE 10th result 2022'--click on the link

Step 3: Students need to log in the details as asked.

Step 4: CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Students can download the Class 10 scorecard and can take a printout for future refrence.

More than 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10th and 12th 2022 term 2 exams that were held between May 24 and June 15. According to media reports the board is likely to release the results soon.