New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: More than 35 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE class 10th, 12th results. The Central Board Of Education conducted the class 10, 12 Term II board exams from April 26. While class 10 exams were concluded on May 24, 12th exams came to an end on June 15, 2022. Now, according to a source quoted by Dainik Jagran, CBSE class 10th results are expected to be declared by July 15, whereas class 12 results are likely to be announced by July 31.

Meanwhile, the Board's Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, in response to a query regarding the tentative dates for the results said, that the results of class 12 can be declared at the end of July. He further said that currently the evaluation process for class 12 results is going on in order to declare the results soon.

However, the education board is yet to announce a specific date for class 10, 12 results declaration.

On the other hand, lakhs of students are still waiting for the education board to release an official notice regarding the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2. Students from different states across the country are demanding 30:70 weightage for term 1 and term 2 through social media. However, the board is expected to release an official notice on the same soon. The notice will be released on the official website of the CBSE -- cbse.gov.in

Meanwhile, as per Jagran Josh, the evaluation process for both class 10 is expected to come to an end by June 20.

Further, students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board regarding the result declaration.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen