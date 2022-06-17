New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board Of Higher Education is expected to announce class 10, 12 terms 2 board results soon. As per Dainik Jagran's report, the education board is likely to announce class 10 results by July 15, whereas the class 12 results will be declared by July 31. However, students must note that these dates are tentative and can be changed. The education board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the declaration of results.

Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the education board's website. Also, as per media reports, the board is likely to wrap the evaluation process for class 10 by June 20.

Students must note that in order to check the results they should have their roll numbers, date of birth, and other details required.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps here.

CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: The CBSE Board Results 2022 link will be available on the homepage, tap on the activated link

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their log-in credentials and verify them with the details given on their admit card.

Step 4: The CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Students should take a printout of the results for future use.

New Exam Pattern

The education board has modified the exam partner. For CBSE 10th Board Exams 2023, question papers would comprise 40 per cent MCQs. 20 per cent would be competency-based questions, whereas 40 per cent will consist of subjective or short/long answer-type questions.

On the other hand, for class 12, there will be 30 per cent competency-based questions, 20 per cent Objective or MCQ, and 50% long/ short type answers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen