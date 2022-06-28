CBSE Board Results 2022: Check Evaluation Criteria For Class 10th, 12th Results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare Class 10th and 12th results soon. Once released, students can check the result on the official website of the education board. This year, the exams were conducted in two terms, in which Term 1 had objective questions and Term 2 had subjective questions. This format was new for the students and there is confusion regarding the final score calculation and marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Evaluation Criteria

In CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams, 50 per cent of the syllabus was covered in each term. This decision was taken to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE has not revealed anything regarding the final score calculation, but the education board had earlier said that each term will have equal weightage. However, CBSE did not fail anyone in the term 1 exam.

The final result will be declared based on an average of Term 1, Term 2 and an internal assessment. Because of online classes and the pandemic, many students and teachers have demanded that the final result should be based on term 1 or term 2's best performances. Moreover, students also demanded that internal assessments should have a 50 per cent weightage.

According to some media reports, CBSE Class 10 result will be announced by July 15 and the class 12th result will be notified by June 31. This year, over 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE exams and are eagerly waiting for updates about their results. The students who appeared in CBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2022 can check their results on the Central Board Of Education website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check the result