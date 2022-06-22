New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE and ISCE are expected to release the class 10th and 12th results soon. CBSE may announce the class 10th results by end of this month while the class 12th result is likely to be declared by the first of July. This year CBSE and ISCE conducted the 10th and 12th board exams in two terms due to the pandemic. CBSE and ISCE can soon release the results for Class 10 and 12 on their official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in or at cisce.org.

Lakhs of students are waiting for their non-state board results and amid all the wait, many universities including Mumbai University has started admissions for the undergraduate courses. Mumbai University has decided to move ahead with undergraduate admission without the CBSE and ISCE 12th results.

This year, MU opened the pre-admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses on June 9, has received the registration for 2,09,297 students so far. The number of applications it received stands at 5,41,622, as every student is allowed to apply for more than one course. The MU has 3,95,214 seats for UG courses. The university will release its first cut-off on June 29 for UG admission 2022.

On the other hand, Mumbai University has mentioned that they will open first-year junior college FYJC admissions only after non-state boards announce class 10th results. Mumbai University has started the registration process for the junior college admissions at 11thadmission.org.in.

Meanwhile, this year NTA is conducting Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 for admissions in Undergraduate courses. Several universities including Delhi University have opted to admit students in undergraduate courses using a common entrance test and not by cutoffs. The entrance exam is slated to be held in July however no official date has been announced yet.

Posted By: Ashita Singh