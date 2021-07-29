CBSE Board Result 2021: Through this, class 10 and 12 students can find their roll numbers by entering their personal details, such as father and monther's name, etc.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the CBSE Roll Number Finder ahead of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2021. Through this, class 10 and 12 students can find their roll numbers by entering their personal details, such as father and monther's name, etc. The students can find their roll number by visiting the official website of CBSE--cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE officials have introduced this, as the central board had cancelled Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

However, for both the class, the procedure to find the roll number is different, for class 10 students, they have to enter their father and mother's names along with their date of birth, while class 12 students will have to enter mother and father's names along with their school code.

Here's how to find Class 10 Roll Number 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE--cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 Roll Number Finder 2021

Step 3: Enter father and mothers name and DOB DD/MM/YYYY

Step 4: Click on Search Data

Step 5: Roll Number will display on the screen

Here's how to find Class 12 Roll Number 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE--cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 Roll Number Finder 2021

Step 3: Enter father and mothers name and DOB DD/MM/YYYY

Step 4: Click on Search Data

Step 5: Roll Number will display on the screen

Please Note: All the students are required to save their roll number via CBSE Roll Number Finder as it will be required when checking the CBSE Result 2021.

The CBSE is yet to announce both Class 10 and 12 Result 2021. As per reports, the board will declare the result at the end of the week, that is, around July 30-31.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2021.

