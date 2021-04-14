CBSE Board Exams 2021: The CBSE has cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14. Results of Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", secretaries of Education Ministries, and other officials to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams due in May. The meeting was chaired amid the chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 gwowing louder in wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also written to the Centre seeking postponement of Board exams.

Here are the highlights of the big story:

15:22 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed the CBSE decision. "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," he tweeted.

15:16 pm: Meanwhile, take Jagran English poll and let us know if you are happy with the decision taken by the CBSE.

#POLL | CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 exams cancelled, class 12 exams postponed



Are you satisfied with the decision made by the Ministry of Education? #boardexams2021 #cbseboardexam2021 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) April 14, 2021

15:15 pm: The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

15:12 pm: Students of Class 10 to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (COVID-19) is normal: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

15:00 pm: The CBSE has cancelled Class 10 Board exams and postponed Class 12 exams in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will review the situation in June and then take a call on Class 12 exams.

14:43 pm: Meanwhile, take a look at Jagran English poll on Twitter to find out the students' take on whether Board exams should be held as scheduled or not.

#POLL | Delhi CM Kejriwal urges the Centre to cancel Board Exams 2021 for class 10, 12.



What's your take?@ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty #boardexams2021 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) April 13, 2021

13:32 pm: PM Modi's meeting with Education Minister and other key officials has concluded and Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to make an announcement shortly.

13:01 pm: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Now, the exams are likely to be conducted from the first week of June and the board will soon issue a new amended schedule.

12:55 pm: Over 2 lakh students have signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag "cancelboardexams" has also been trending on Twitter since a week.

12:54 pm: States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.

12:52 pm: The Class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on May 4. The Class 10 exams will end on June 7 and Class 12 on June 11.

12:45 pm: As per reports, a decision might be taken on issuing fresh guidelines on conducting board exams across states, as was being demanded by several state ministers.

CBSE officials denied any change in plan "yet" and reiterated that the arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing by increasing examination centres by over 50 per cent. The exams are scheduled to begin from May 4.

"The exams cannot be cancelled, these are subjective exams which are crucial in nature and cannot be conducted online. The board is taking all necessary measures as per COVID-19 guidelines. The exam centres have been increased and all COVID protocols will be followed strictly," said a senior board official.

While sources indicated that the board may consider postponing the exams if the situation worsens, the official, maintained, "there has been no decision yet".

The board had earlier this month announced that if students fail to appear for ongoing practical exams after they or any family member testing positive, the schools will conduct re-tests for them at an appropriate time.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta